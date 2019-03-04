Ultimate Power Couple Tournament: Which Celebrity Duo Is Your Favorite Couple Ever?

Getty Images
by Johnni Macke | Mon., Mar. 4, 2019 8:00 AM
Hollywood is full of beautiful people, including actors, singers and athletes, and there is something magical that happens when these stars unite and pair up as a couple.
We're not sure exactly what it is, but when fierce celebs like Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively get married and start a family we can't help but become a little more obsessed with them—OK, a lot more obsessed—and their star power.
They become a power couple and they instantly become our favorite people to watch, root for, and freak out over if something goes awry.
Pairs like George and Amal Clooney, Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi, and Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn give us relationship goals on the daily and we love them so much more together than we do apart.
What about John Legend and Chrissy Teigen or Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner? These stars are bigger and better together and we never want to see them without one another.
There's also Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth and both royal couples including Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and Kate Middleton and Prince William that make us believe in love all the time.
Couples like Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, David and Victoria Beckham and Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have been together for what seems like forever and quite frankly we can't imagine a life without them as an item.
What about newer pairs like Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse or Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn? There is something about them that has us crossing our fingers and hoping for forever as we watch their romance unfold in real time.
All of these lovebirds, and many more, inspire our relationships and make us dream of happily ever after...Hollywood style, on the regular. This is why we've decided to have them battle it out to see which power couple is the ultimate duo.
All month long we will be counting your votes to see which pair, beginning with the 64 couples below, is the real power couple when it comes to celebrities.
It's going to be hard, but we know you can help us get to the bottom of it!
Voting for round one ends on Wednesday, Feb. 6 at 5 p.m. PT, so get on it.
