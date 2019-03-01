Will Gendry Take the Throne? Game of Thrones Star Joe Dempsie on Those Fan Theories...

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Mar. 1, 2019 1:22 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Game of Thrones, Gendry

HBO

Move over Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen, is Gendry the true heir to the Iron Throne? Maybe so…

Joe Dempsie, the man who plays Gendry on Game of Thrones, spoke to Men's Health about the upcoming eighth and final season and all those theories about his parentage.

"We don't really spend too much time discussing potential theories. I just wanted answers about my character. I was the most curious as to what we might find out about Gendry's parentage," Dempsie told Men's Health. "Obviously, we know that he was the bastard of Robert Baratheon, but who might his mother have been?"

Photos

Game of Thrones Final Season Posters Revealed

"There's a line in season one, and it's a first scene you ever see of Gendry, where he's looking to Ned and he's asked about his mother, and he says he doesn't remember much about her at all, other than the fact that she had yellow hair and she would sing to him," he continued. "It's one of those things where you go, 'Do they usually write lines that don't mean anything, or lines that seem to have significance that [are] never addressed again?' I was kind of intrigued to see what that might mean, and what impact that might have on Gendry's clout politically."

As for what happens in the show, Dempsie was predictably tight-lipped. However, he did reveal the scale of the season is huge, which others have also said, and said he was describe the ending as "bittersweet."

"I think ‘bittersweet' is actually really appropriate and really applicable. And I think it couldn't have ended any other way than bittersweet. I think [co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss] realized long ago that you can't please everyone," he said. "I don't think they've ever tried to please everyone. There may be people that aren't too keen on the ending. But I really think that it's one that will stand the test of time. And I think even those who don't necessarily appreciate it when they watch it, I think television history will judge it really favorably."

Head over to Men's Health to read more form Dempsie.

Game of Thrones returns Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Game Of Thrones , Entertainment , TV , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Katherine Helmond

Katherine Helmond Dead: Who's the Boss? and Soap Star Was 89

Wynonna Earp

Wynonna Earp Fans Rally to Save Show With Billboard in Times Square

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

Watch the First Minute of Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

Beverly Hills, 90210, Cast

From 90210 to All That: What You Need to Know About the Latest TV Revivals and Remakes

Grey's Anatomy

Why Ellen Pompeo Sometimes Has a Problem Watching Grey's Anatomy

Derek Hough

Derek Hough Taking on Iconic Real Housewives Dances Will Make Your Day

Wendy Williams, Jordyn Woods, Jussie Smollett

11 Juicy Hot Topics Wendy Williams Must Discuss During Her TV Return

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.