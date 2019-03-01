You'll Never Guess Kate Middleton and Prince William's Nickname for Princess Charlotte

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Princess Charlotte's nickname has been revealed and it's cuter than we ever could have imagined.
As Kate Middleton enjoyed a two-day trip to Northern Island with Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge was able to interact with a few royal watchers outside Windsor Park Stadium.
One lucky fan was Belfast-based blogger Laura-Ann who traveled to the venue with her two-year-old son in hopes of spotting the famous royal.
As documented on Instagram Stories, Laura-Ann was able to discuss motherhood with Kate. And when the Duchess asked how old her other son was, that's when a fun fact was discovered.
"And I said he is four and she said, 'Oh, he's the same age as Lottie,'" Laura-Ann recalled. "She calls her Lottie!"
According to People, another nickname has been tossed around in recent years. Kate was once spotted saying, "Get up, Poppet" to Charlotte when she was sitting on the floor next to her brother Prince George.
All of this talk about nicknames may have some fans wondering if Kate has thought about expanding her family with Prince William.
When meeting a five-month-old baby named James, Kate told the child's father that he was gorgeous and "it makes me feel broody."
And when the father asked if baby number four could be on the way, Kate answered, "I think William would be a little worried." LOL!
Ultimately, the only royal couple that needs to be on baby watch is Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. After the Duchess of Sussex celebrated in New York City with a star-studded baby shower, fans believe the due date is approaching.
But according to reports, a second baby shower is being planned closer to home in the U.K. that will likely include Kate.
Can't stay too far from the baby fever!