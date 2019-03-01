What Jordyn Woods Told Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner After Cheating Scandal

When asked if she's talked to Kylie since, Jordyn said, "I have." Jordyn explained to Jada that it's been hard for her family to leave the house since the scandal, which is one of the reasons she decided to speak out.

"I told her I was coming to the Table today," Jordyn shared. "I think at this point it's gone too far, and enough is enough. And when the safety of the people I love is in jeopardy, I have to speak."

Jada went on to ask Jordyn if she's spoken to Khloe since the scandal broke.

"I have spoken a little bit with her," Jordyn said. "I let her know that I'm willing to do whatever it takes for her peace of mind. Not for my image, not for my career."

She later added that she did apologize to Khloe.

"I did as much apologizing as I could do over the phone, over text," Jordyn said. "And until I get the opportunity to talk face to face, 'cause you really feel what I'm saying...but I reached out and, the opportunities there. I offered as much as I could, a lie detector test, anything. Whatever makes you feel better is what I want."