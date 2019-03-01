What Jordyn Woods Told Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner After Cheating Scandal

Jordyn Woods is opening up about her relationship with Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner following the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.
On Friday, the 21-year-old model appeared on the latest episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk series, where she shared details of her encounter with the Cleveland Cavaliers player at his house party. Jordyn admitted to Jada that Tristan gave her a "kiss on the lips" before she left the party, but that they "never" slept together.
"On the way out, he did kiss me...no passion...it was like a kiss on the lips," she shared. "I don't think he's wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position and when alcohol is involved, people make dumb moves or people get caught up in the moment."
After the kiss, Jordyn said she "didn't know how to feel."
"I was like, 'That didn't happen,'" Jordyn told Jada. "I was leaving already so I walked out immediately after."
After getting in her car, Jordyn told herself, "Let me just pretend that didn't happen."
Jordyn then went home, sharing on the episode that she'd talk to Kylie and Khloe that morning.
"I told them I was [at the party]," Jordyn told Jada. "I had talked to Khloe and she asked me what was going on, is everything fine. And in my head of trying to forget that part of the story, I was just like, 'You know, no, he was chilling, everything was OK. Like, there were girls there but he wasn't all over the girls.'"
Jordyn shared that she didn't tell the Kardashians what happened because she was "scared."
When asked if she's talked to Kylie since, Jordyn said, "I have." Jordyn explained to Jada that it's been hard for her family to leave the house since the scandal, which is one of the reasons she decided to speak out.
"I told her I was coming to the Table today," Jordyn shared. "I think at this point it's gone too far, and enough is enough. And when the safety of the people I love is in jeopardy, I have to speak."
Jada went on to ask Jordyn if she's spoken to Khloe since the scandal broke.
"I have spoken a little bit with her," Jordyn said. "I let her know that I'm willing to do whatever it takes for her peace of mind. Not for my image, not for my career."
She later added that she did apologize to Khloe.
"I did as much apologizing as I could do over the phone, over text," Jordyn said. "And until I get the opportunity to talk face to face, 'cause you really feel what I'm saying...but I reached out and, the opportunities there. I offered as much as I could, a lie detector test, anything. Whatever makes you feel better is what I want."
On Friday, shortly after the Red Table Talk episode was posted on Facebook, Khloe took to Twitter to send a message to Jordyn.
"Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you're going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story," Khloe tweeted. "BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!"
Jordyn said in the interview that she knew she was "not" the reason Khloe and Tristan aren't together.
Khloe went on to tweet, "Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won't do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired, then yes I would address him publicly as well."