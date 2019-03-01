Ariana Grande and Ex-Boyfriend Big Sean Reunite 4 Years After Split

Thank u, next? Not so fast!

Ariana Grande raised some eyebrows this week when she was photographed with none other than her famous ex, Big Sean. According to a source, the Grammy-winning songstress was snapped on Wednesday sitting in the front passenger's seat with her dog in her arms while the 30-year-old rapper was behind the driver's seat. The two left a Los Angeles recording studio together, where Sean met the performer after she had been working there for several hours.

It's unclear what exactly sparked the hangout, though it appears this former couple is still on good terms. As fans well know, the two called it quits back in April 2015 following nearly nine months of dating. "They both care deeply for each other and remain close friends. We kindly ask that the media respect their wish for privacy regarding this personal matter at this time," a joint statement read years ago.