John Mayer Reveals the Intimate Thing He Must Do Every Day

John Mayer is getting personal with Ellen DeGeneres.

The 41-year-old "I Guess I Just Feel Like It" singer appeared on Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he opened up about his personal life in the host's "Burning Questions" segment. During the game, Mayer was asked to reveal the three things he must do every single day, one of which surprised DeGeneres.

"Oh man, I have to make coffee before the breakfast is done in the microwave. That's game number one," Mayer told DeGeneres, adding that he also has to work out. "And I have to look at naked people."