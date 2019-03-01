Why Ellen Pompeo Sometimes Has a Problem Watching Grey's Anatomy

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Mar. 1, 2019 6:58 AM

For 15 seasons Ellen Pompeo has been on a medical drama, Grey's Anatomy, which just became the longest-running primetime medical drama in American TV history…despite the fact that the genre makes her nervous. Pompeo stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to celebrate Grey's beating ER's record and revealed she never watched the NBC series that preceded hers.

"I never watched it—it's so funny–because medical shows make me too anxious," she said. So, what about her own show? "Sometimes, but not lately," she said.

While host Jimmy Kimmel has seen roughly 100 episodes of Grey's Anatomy's 332 installments, Pompeo said she puts her average viewings around 60 percent.

"I do it in waves," she admitted. "It's too much of me. Same reason my husband says, ‘I can't watch—I get you all day. It's too much.'"

So, how much of the 332 hours of television does Pompeo recall? Kimmel put her to the test and quizzed the actor-producer on plots, so real, some fake. Did a Honduran caravan take over the hospital? Was Grey Sloan Memorial taken over by zombies? Did Meredith Grey contemplate dentistry? Did the doctors save a divorced couple stuck together during intercourse? Did a fish swim into a man's penis? Pompeo's knowledge is put to the test.

Watch it above.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays, 8 p.m. on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on ABC.

