Failed Marriages, Broken Friendships and Too Many Health Scares: Inside Life After Beverly Hills, 90210

It was meant to be a day of celebrating for Beverly Hills, 90210 fans.

After months of rumors and speculation that beloved primetime soap would be revived in some capacity for the second time, following the CW's sequel series 90210, which ran for five seasons from 2008-2013, FOX confirmed on Wednesday, Feb. 27 that they'd handed out a six-episode limited order for a very meta "revival" of sorts to debut this summer.

With original stars Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling all on board, the new series, also shortened to simply 90210, will see the OGs "playing heightened versions of themselves in a brand-new serialized drama—with a healthy dose of irreverence—that is inspired by their real lives and relationships."

According to the network's press release, the series, which see the franchise returning to its home network nearly 20 years after its decade-long run from 1990-2000, will find the actors reunited after "one of them suggests it's time to get a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot up and running. But getting it going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself."