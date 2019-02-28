Danielle Staub Is Engaged Less Than a Week After Finalizing 3rd Divorce

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Feb. 28, 2019 3:06 PM
Danielle Staub is keeping people on their toes by getting engaged for the 21st time.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is happy to announce that she is engaged to her boyfriend the Duke of Provence, Oliver Maier. Her rep Steve Honig tells E! News, "Danielle is planning to get married on Monday."
Oliver and Danielle have an interesting love story to say the least. The new pair tells People that they met less than six months ago while Maier was dating one of Staub's friends. Initially, the star says she "couldn't stand him," but eventually got to know the "other side" of the Franco-German.
It was only earlier this month that their friendship became romantic when they shared an intimate kiss at the Baccarat hotel. Since then, it's been a whirlwind romance that has gone by so fast that they haven't even had the time to buy the ring. Honig shares that they plan on going shopping for the prized jewel tomorrow at Van Cleef & Arpel.
At the moment they are currently vacationing in St. Barth's, where the couple says they truly fell "madly in love."
Once they are done celebrating their engagement, Danielle and Oliver will return to New York City, where they hope to have a permanent residence, according to People. In their spare time, the 56-year-old hopes to vacation in France. "We'll be going to castles and all that, and living in Paris for a certain amount of months out of the year," she gushes.
Their Monday wedding, which will be her fourth, will take place just over a week after Staub finalized her divorce from Marty Caffrey. She and Caffrey were married for just four months when they decided to file for divorce, following heated arguments that led to temporary restraining orders.
That's all in the past now for the bride-to-be! After the wedding, the star will wave goodbye to her days as Danielle Staub and say hello to her new title: Duchess of Provence.
