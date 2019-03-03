Look at Birthday Girl Jessica Biel's Sweetest Photos With Her Ride or Die BFF Beverley Mitchell

Trust us when we say that The Sinner star and her ride or die pal are freaking adorable in some of these throwbacks and they really only get better with age.

So, in honor of Biel's birthday—she turns 37 years old today—we're taking a look back at this adorable duo beginning with some of their hilarious on-set photos over the years.

After meeting on 7th Heaven and playing sisters for 11 seasons, the celebrity besties became closer and closer and now they are one of the sweetest friendships to watch in Hollywood.

When we see their happy faces smiling back at us we can't help but smile with them, because let's be honest, Biel and Mitchell are more than friends , they're sisters and we just love them.

The only thing we love more than seeing cute photos of Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake is seeing photos of Biel with her longtime BFF Beverley Mitchell .

Cheers to you Jessica, may your birthday be full of laughs, cake and your best friends!

Their friendship is truly unique and gives us #SquadGoals on the regular, so that's why we can't help but smile as we scroll through their best friendship snaps from years past and present.

From wearing face masks on set and going to costume parties together to supporting each other at their weddings and work events, these two have always proved that they are a match made in (7th) heaven.

As Biel celebrates her birthday with her handsome hubbie, adorable son Silas and fingers crossed her bestie Mitchell, we'll be here celebrating in spirit the best way we know how...by looking at old photos!

Instagram Fast Friends Jessica Biel met future best friend Beverley Mitchell in 1996 when they were both cast in the family drama 7th Heaven. Little did they know that the show would go on to be a phenomenon, lasting 11 years.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Older Sister Mitchell initially auditioned for the role of Mary Camden in the series. But when she read for Lucy, the producers knew it was a perfect fit. Even though Biel played Mitchell's older sister in the series, Mitchell is actually older by 14 months.

Instagram Bridesmaid! The dynamic duo has remained tight into adulthood. Biel was even a bridesmaid at Mitchell's 2008 wedding!

Instagram Sister Reunion Biel and Mitchell weren't the only Camden sisters! Mitchell shared a shot of a reunion with their third sister, played by Mackenzie Rosman. On her blog she wrote, "I have been truly blessed with these two beautiful women who really are like sisters they me! They challenge me, they inspire me, and they make me a better person!"

Instagram Birthday Love "Happy Birthday to my TV little sister and real life soul sister," Biel wrote for her BFF's birthday. She continued saying, "Hope today is filled with all the good good you can handle. Love you!"

Instagram On-Set Fun "Pretty much every moment that Jessie and I were on set together was a favorite," Mitchell said about her time on the series.

Instagram Silly Friends The girls were known for their on-set antics as the show followed them from adolescence to adulthood. Biel shared this funny throwback to Instagram, writing, "Photo evidence I was rocking mom jeans way before I was actually a mom."

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic 22 Years Later "She's everything I could dream of in a sister and more. And I'm really grateful that our friendship and love continues to this day, 22 years later," Mitchell previously told Today about their special bond.

Instagram 90's Style The show started in 1996 and reflected the sometimes crazy style of the time. The Sinner star shared a picture from the show, writing, "Baggy sweater vest? Check. Baggy skater jeans? Check. 90s angst? CHECK YES."

Instagram Through Thick & Thin "In 1996 I was give the gift of sisters who will forever hold a place in my heart and my life!!!" Mitchell shared on social media in 2018 with throwback photos of her TV sisters proving their bond is still going strong.

Instagram Falling In Love Both girls were there for each other when they found love. Mitchell married her college sweetheart while Biel fell in love with Justin Timberlake. The mother of two was their for the adorable couple's first meeting, telling Access Hollywood, "They met, it was at the Golden Globes. It was very, very sweet. They were definitely flirting."

Instagram Sisters By Choice Even though neither of them have sisters in real life, they consider their relationship to be just as close as blood. Mitchell told Entertainment Tonight, "I would describe our friendship as a sisterhood for sure just because we've gone through the ups and downs."

Instagram Fashion Faux Pas No matter what phase in their lives they're in, these two BFFs have always made it through together and come out stronger and closer. They even made it through their '90s fashion faux pas and oversize sweatshirt phase.

Instagram Better and Stronger Mitchell is never afraid to express her appreciation for her friend. She shared on her blog, "Thank you for being you and for helping shape me into the woman I am today. I am better, stronger, and more accepting because of you! You truly are one of the greatest humans I know and I love you beyond words."

Instagram Future Mamas! Little did these girls know that one day both would be moms. Mitchell has a daughter, Kenzie, and a son, Hutton, while Biel has one son named Silas. After Silas's birth, Mitchell expressed her happiness for the couple to Entertainment Tonight, saying, "I'm so thrilled that I am able to be there with them in this incredible experience of parenthood."

Instagram Soul Sisters "Jess, you truly are one in a million! I never could have dreamed a job would bring me one of the most important people in my life. You are more than a friend, you are family," Mitchell shared for Biel's birthday, alongside a series of pictures of the pair throughout the years.

Instagram Next Generation The dynamic duo is passing their friendship on to the next generation! Mitchell told Access Hollywood that their toddlers do a music class together and are cute friends. "Si and Hut are buddies. I would definitely say that Hutton has a deep love for Si and loves to give Silas big, big hugs," she shared.

Instagram My Rock "I love you more than words can ever express! You have seen the good, the bad, and the ugly and somehow you still manage to love me! Thank you for your kindness, your love, your brilliant advice, your laughter, and your encouragement through the past 20 plus years," the Hollywood Darlings star wrote to celebrate Biel's birthday. "You deserve everything you could ever dream of!! I hope you are being spoiled rotten my friend! I love you Jess! Thanks for always being my rock!! I am a better person because of you! Xoxo!"

Instagram Party Pals These two really have done it all together and thankfully they have the hilarious, costume-filled throwback photos to prove it!