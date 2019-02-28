Meryl Streep Becomes a First-Time Grandma as Her Daughter Mamie Gummer Gives Birth to a Boy

Meryl Streep is stepping into a new role... and it's nothing like she's ever done before.

The legendary actress is a first-time grandma!

Her eldest daughter, Mamie Gummer, welcomes her first child with her fiancé Mehar Sethi, US Weekly reports.

The True Detective star gave birth to a baby boy, a rep confirmed to the publication. However, it's unknown what she and her partner named their little bundle of joy.

Both The Ward star and her iconic mother are extremely private, so not many details have been shared about the new addition to their family. In true Streep fashion, fans of the actress and her daughter will have to wait in suspense until more information is revealed.

Last December, reports surfaced the 35-year-old actress was expecting her first child with the screenwriter. The exciting baby news came a few months after Mamie and Mehar got engaged in Croatia last August.