Kate Middleton Has the Best Response About Having a Fourth Royal Baby

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Feb. 28, 2019 12:43 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kate Middleton, Northern Ireland, 2019

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Does Kate Middleton have baby number four on the brain? Not exactly. 

The royal kicked off her second day in Ireland this week in Ballymena alongside her famous husband, Prince William. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were naturally greeted by throngs of admirers offering the parents of three a warm welcome to the town. 

During their walkabout, the topic of children came up when Middleton met 5-month-old baby James, telling his father, "He's gorgeous. It makes me feel broody." 

 

Photos

Kate Middleton and Prince William Visit Northern Ireland

According to People, the baby's father responded with a standout question: "Baby number four?" 

"I think William would be a little worried," she answered with a laugh. Needless to say, when it comes to dodging personal questions, Middleton is a graceful pro. 

 

Kate Middleton, Northern Ireland, 2019

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

After all, the royal did welcome her second son, Prince Louis, less than a year ago in April 2018. She and William, who have been married since 2011, are also parents to Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 3. 

As royal enthusiasts may recall, the mom also suffered with hyperemesis gravidarum when she was expecting, which often causes nausea and vomiting. The condition caused her to miss public engagements during the early months of each pregnancy. 

Nevertheless, if the duke and duchess do decide to add a fourth to their famous family, they'll make that announcement on their own terms. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kate Middleton , Royals , Babies , Pregnancies , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Meryl Streep, Mamie Gummer

Meryl Streep Becomes a First-Time Grandma as Her Daughter Mamie Gummer Gives Birth to a Boy

Grey's Anatomy, Shonda Rhimes

These Behind-the-Scenes Grey's Anatomy Photos From Shonda Rhimes Will Make Your Day

Jonas Brothers, White House Correspondent's Dinner After Party, 2008

Jonas Brothers Reunite for First Song in 5 Years: Look Back at the Band's Beginnings

"Grey's Anatomy": By The Numbers

The Bachelor, Colton Underwood

Prepare for Colton Underwood's The Bachelor Breakdown (and Fantasy Suites Time)

Bebe Rexha, Dad

Bebe Rexha Reveals What Sparked Her Dad's Controversial "Pornography" Comments

Robby Hayes, Colton Underwood

Bachelor Nation's Robby Hayes Doubts Colton Underwood Really Is a Virgin

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.