Kate Middleton Has the Best Response About Having a Fourth Royal Baby

Does Kate Middleton have baby number four on the brain? Not exactly.

The royal kicked off her second day in Ireland this week in Ballymena alongside her famous husband, Prince William. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were naturally greeted by throngs of admirers offering the parents of three a warm welcome to the town.

During their walkabout, the topic of children came up when Middleton met 5-month-old baby James, telling his father, "He's gorgeous. It makes me feel broody."