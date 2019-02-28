Bachelor Nation's Robby Hayes Doubts Colton Underwood Really Is a Virgin

Robby Hayes has a hot take when it comes to Colton Underwood as The Bachelor.

With the finale just weeks away, anticipation is growing for who will receive a proposal and a gorgeous engagement ring from Neil Lane.

But instead of predicting the winner of this season, Robby is throwing out a wild theory. He thinks Colton isn't being honest about his past.

"I personally don't really think he's a virgin," he shared on the Bleav in Bachelor Blab podcast with Jackie Maroney. "I saw that picture that came out, I'm sure you did too."

That pix is a Snapchat with the caption "I f--ked a big tittied hoe last night." But ultimately, multiple sources told TMZ earlier this month the caption is totally fake.