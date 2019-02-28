Khloe Kardashian Shares the Cutest Pics of Cousins True Thompson and Dream Kardashian

Cousin love!

Khloe Kardashian posted on her Instagram Story on Thursday the cutest photos of her and Tristan Thompson's 10-month-old daughter True Thompson playing with her 2-year-old cousin Dream Kardashian, Rob Kardashian's daughter with ex Blac Chyna.

Blac Chyna and Rob had recently released a statement saying they are "both actively co-parenting" their child and that "there are no pending or active custody cases," following a battle over child support.

Khloe often shares pics and videos of her little girl and has been focusing on her amid her recent split from Tristan, which comes amid a second cheating scandal, this time allegedly involving her sister Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods.