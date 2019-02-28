The Baby-Sitters Club Is Becoming a Netflix TV Show

Scholastic
by Chris Harnick | Thu., Feb. 28, 2019 10:51 AM
Scholastic
Kristy Thomas, Mary Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill, and Dawn Schafer are all coming to Netflix. Yes, The Baby-Sitters Club is getting a TV show on the streaming platform.
Based on Ann M. Martin's best-selling book series, the new show is described as a contemporary live action series. Like the books, the TV show will follow the friendship and babysitting adventures of the BFFs from Stoneybrook.
"I'm amazed that there are so many passionate fans of The Baby-Sitters Club after all these years, and I'm honored to continue to hear from readers—now grown, who have become writers, editors, teachers, librarians, filmmakers—who say that they see a reflection of themselves in the characters of Kristy and her friends. So I'm very excited about the forthcoming series on Netflix, which I hope will inspire a new generation of readers and leaders everywhere," Martin said in a statement.
The family-friendly show hails from Walden Media and Michael De Luca, who will executive produce alongside Lucy Kitada. GLOW's Rachel Shukert will serve as showrunner and Broad City's Lucia Aniello will direct and executive produce. Martin and Naia Cucukov are also on board as producers of the 10-episode season one order.
"The themes of The Baby-Sitters Club still resonate 30 years after the original book series was released and there has never been a more opportune time to tell an aspirational story about empowering young female entrepreneurs," Melissa Cobb, vice president of Kids & Family at Netflix, said in a statement. "Together with Ann M. Martin and the team at Walden Media, our ambition is to contemporize the storylines and adventures of this iconic group of girlfriends to reflect modern-day issues."
A movie version of The Baby-Sitters Club hit theaters in 1995 and starred Schuyler Fisk, Rachel Leigh Cook, Larisa Oleynik. A TV adaptation aired in 1990 on HBO and lasted just a season.
To date, there are over 200 Baby-Sitters Club books licensed in over 20 territories and more than 180 million copies sold.
No premiere date or cast was included in the initial announcement.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?