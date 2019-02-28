The Masked Singer Winner Speaks: "I Felt Like I Was in a Damn Fever Dream!"

It all came down to the Bee, the Monster and the Peacock on The Masked Singer finale, with the Monster victorious…despite feeling bad about it. Warning, spoilers ahead!

"That was a strange feeling! I felt so bad, I did not want to win, but I felt good winning. But, you know, it came with a price," T-Pain said with a laugh about beating out Gladys Knight and Donny Osmond on The Masked Singer.

In a show full of secret identities and extravagant costumes, T-Pain said the most surreal part of it all was…

"Winning! Like, what?! Did that just happen? I didn't think I was going to get passed the first episode, so getting that far and doing all that, oh man, I didn't know what the hell was going on. I just went with it. I felt like I was in a damn fever dream! But it worked out, I loved it," he said.