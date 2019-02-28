Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Pack on the PDA at BFF's Birthday Party

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Feb. 28, 2019 9:54 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, PDA

BACKGRID

The Kardashian-West family stepped out to celebrate close pal Jonathan Cheban's birthday on Wednesday night.

Kim KardashianKanye West, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble were all spotted at Nobu in Malibu, Calif. for the intimate celebration, along with Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, who arrived and later departed together. In video posted to social media, the group could be heard singing to Jonathan as he was presented with a sushi cake during the birthday dinner. E! News has learned that the dessert, designed by Hansen's Cake, was white cake with chocolate chip filling.

"It was a small group and they took over a private room decorated with gold letter balloons," a source tells E! News of the celebration.

Photos

Kim Kardashian's Best Looks

"Everyone sat around a big square table talking and sharing sushi," the insider continues. "They all seemed very happy, especially Jonathan. They presented him with a big red gift bag from Baccarat. He was thrilled and smiling the entire night."

Jonathan Cheban, Kim Kardashian

Instagram

"They sang 'Happy Birthday' with a cake made to look like little sushi rolls," the source adds. "Jonathan was very impressed and grateful to the family. He kept thanking them over and over."

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick

Jul-Rol-Daddy/X17online.com

After the dinner, Kim and Kanye were spotted packing on the PDA outside of the restaurant. Photos show the couple sharing a kiss before departing the celebration.

"They all had a nice night out together," the source shares. "It was simple but fun."

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Kanye West , Couples , Kardashian News , Sightings , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Bachelor, Colton Underwood

Prepare for Colton Underwood's The Bachelor Breakdown (and Fantasy Suites Time)

Bebe Rexha, Dad

Bebe Rexha Reveals What Sparked Her Dad's Controversial "Pornography" Comments

Robby Hayes, Colton Underwood

Bachelor Nation's Robby Hayes Doubts Colton Underwood Really Is a Virgin

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Dream Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Shares the Cutest Pics of Cousins True Thompson and Dream Kardashian

Kristin Cavallari, Very Cavallari, Mukbang

"I'm Kinda Into the Python!" Watch Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Eat Alligator, Rattlesnake and Other Exotic Meats!

The Baby-Sitters Club

The Baby-Sitters Club Is Becoming a Netflix TV Show

The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer Winner Speaks: "I Felt Like I Was in a Damn Fever Dream!"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.