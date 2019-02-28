Watch Carrie Underwood Hilariously Sing "Happy Birthday" to Son Isaiah

None of us will ever sound this good on helium...

Carrie Underwood's husband Mike Fisher posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday night a hilarious video of her singing "Happy birthday" to their eldest son Isaiah Michael Fisher, 4, after inhaling from a yellow birthday balloon filled with helium.

The 35-year-old Grammy-winning singer serenaded the boy, who looked highly amused, while holding his 1-month-old baby brotherJacob Bryan Fisher.

"Happy birthday Isaiah!!" Mike wrote.

This weekend, Carrie and her family celebrated Isaiah's birthday early with a Muppets-themed birthday cake.

"Ummm... @iveychildersand @iveycakestore have outdone themselves once again! Isaiah loves the Muppets and his favorite movie right now is Muppets Most Wanted," Carrie wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo slideshow.

Carrie Underwood's Cutest Mother-Son Moments

"He wanted a 'most dangerous frog' cake and he most certainly got one! And it tasted as delicious as it looked!" she added. "Thanks for making his birthday celebration extra special! #MyBestieIsABaker #IveyCake #Yum."

Happy birthday, Isaiah!

