Jonas Brothers Reunite for First Song 5 Years After Split: Watch Them Perform "Sucker"

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Feb. 28, 2019 7:33 AM

The rumors are true: The Jonas Brothers are back!

Brothers Nick Jonas, 26, Joe Jonas, 29, and Kevin Jonas, 31, have reunited and are releasing their first single in more than five years. The track, a fast-paced pop tune titled "Sucker," will drop on Friday at midnight.

On Monday, the Jonas Brothers will begin a week-long takeover of The Late Late Show With James Corden, where they will discuss their reunion, take part in sketches and in a new Carpool Karaoke segment and also perform "Sucker" on TV for the first time. A promo, showing the trio singing the song in a car with James Corden, was posted online on Thursday.

"It's nice to be able to finally tell somebody," Nick says on Carpool Karaoke. "We've kept this a secret now for almost seven, eight months. This is basically our first performance back."

"I've gotta dust off the cobwebs, here we go," Kevin says.

The Jonas Brothers last released a single in June 2013, "First Time," from their second live album Live.

Four months later, the Jonas Brothers confirmed they had split.

Since their breakup, Nick has enjoyed success as a solo artist, while Joe has become known for his music with band DNCE.

Kevin has concentrated on his real estate development and construction business and other ventures.

