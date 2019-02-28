It's Pauly D Like You've Never Seen Him Before: Performing Ballet

MTV
Game of Clones, the latest crazy concept reality dating show, features MTV stars going on dates with "clones" of their celebrity crushes. In E! News' exclusive sneak peek from the Thursday, Feb. 28 episode, Jersey Shore star Pauly D does something you've never seen him do on TV before: ballet.
"I've never done ballet a day in my life, but if that's what Olivia likes, I'm going to try it, and I think my little girl will probably get a kick out of me doing ballet," Pauly says in the exclusive sneak peek.
He does his best—with a smile. Swan Lake, here he comes!
"I feel like I'm having more of a connection today, with Olivia, because I have nobody pulling me away, and she's really genuine. What I'm looking for is somebody to be kind, somebody who's happy, and I see that with Olivia the most, so far," he says after their ballet session.
For the record, Pauly's Game of Clones celebrity crush is Megan Fox. Other cast members on the show include Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry, Cara Maria Sorbello from The Challenge: War of the Worlds, Kam Williams from The Challenge: War of the Worlds, Leroy Garrett from The Challenge: War of the Worlds, The Challenge: Vendettas' Nicole Zanatta and The Challenge: Final Reckoning star Derrick Henry.
Game of Clones airs Thursdays, 9 p.m. on MTV.
