11 Juicy Hot Topics Wendy Williams Must Discuss During Her TV Return

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Mar. 1, 2019 3:00 AM

Wendy Williams, Jordyn Woods, Jussie Smollett, Bradley Cooper, Meghan Markle

Grab a snack and welcome back Wendy Williams!

After experiencing weeks of guest co-hosts and special guests, The Wendy Williams Show will welcome back its true star Monday morning.

And boy oh boy does Wendy have a lot to discuss once she takes a seat in the purple chair.

For many loyal viewers, they are hoping the daytime TV veteran addresses the rumors surrounding her extended leave.

But for others, they are simply pumped to have the outspoken talk-show host back. After all, Ask Wendy, Judge Wendy and other popular segments just haven't been the same. And don't get us started on how much we missed Wendy's "How you, doin'?"

Wendy Williams' Saltiest Clapbacks

"Wendy Williams is an incredible talent with the most unique voice in daytime. We can't wait to welcome her back to her iconic purple chair on the set of her show on Monday, March 4th," Debmar-Mercury previously shared in a statement. "We so appreciate all of the guest hosts and panelists who filled in for Wendy during this time. These people are, and always will be, true family to the show. And we want to thank all of the loyal and supportive fans who have been with us for 10 years now."

So what pop culture events could Wendy talk about? Where do we begin may be the better question.

Take a look at just some of the Hot Topics that can be discussed with Wendy's signature opinion below.

Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Jordyn Woods Drama

She did what?! After appearing on Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, Jordyn may have the chance to share her side of the story. But is it too little too late for Wendy? It's time to sip the tea. 

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's Baby Shower

As the baby countdown continues, the Duchess of Sussex raised some eyebrows after her New York City baby shower didn't have Kate Middleton or mom Doria Ragland in attendance. While a second shower is planned for the U.K., we're interested to see what Wendy thinks of the original star-studded guest list. 

Cardi B, Offset

Cardi B & Offset's Reconciliation

Are they or aren't they back together? That's the question pop culture fans have been asking in recent weeks when it comes to this famous pair. "She has her up and down moments where she thinks there could be a chance they can salvage their relationship," a source previously shared with E! News. "But then Cardi is also very upset over the cheating situation. She is very torn and is trying to stay focused on business matters right now." Wendy, you must have some thoughts! 

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga,76th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga's Chemistry

It was the 2019 Oscars performance that ignited the Internet. After the A Star Is Born stars performed "Shallow" inside the Dolby Theatre, fans couldn't help but see some chemistry. Irina Shayk doesn't see a problem with it, but what about Wendy? 

R. Kelly

R. Kelly's Arrest

We haven't had Wendy weigh in on the rapper's legal drama since Surviving R. Kelly hit the small screen. A lot has happened in the past two months and if the past is any indication, Wendy will address the situation. 

Miranda Lambert, Brendan Mcloughlin

Miranda Lambert's Surprise Wedding

It was the Valentine's Day news nobody saw coming. The country music superstar revealed on Instagram that she married New York Police officer Brendan McLoughlin. While they may be happily in love, new information has been revealed about Brendan's past relationships making this perfect for Hot Topics. 

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston

It was the reunion that caught everyone by surprise. When the Friends star celebrated her 50th birthday, pop culture fans freaked out when her ex-husband showed up to celebrate. Could these two get back together? Can you really be friendly with you exes? Sound off, Wendy! 

Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston

Reese Witherspoon's Fall

One special guest at Jennifer Aniston's birthday party was Reese. In photos captured on the star-studded night, the Legally Blonde star appeared to take an innocent fall when leaving Sunset Tower. Perhaps someone needs to be added to Wendy's "Fall of Shame" list

Jussie Smollett

Jussie Smollett's Arrest

Whether you consider a pop culture fan or not, chances are you are familiar with the drama surrounding this Empire star. We have a feeling Wendy will have some thoughts on the case that has captivated the nation. 

Selma Blair, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Selma Blair's Red Carpet Return

By attending the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, the Cruel Intentions star made her first public appearance since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Because Wendy has been open about her graves' disease, this could be a very heartfelt, supportive "Hot Topics" moment. 

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger's Engagement

There's been a few romantic proposals since Wendy was back in the purple chair. One couple that deserves some extra attention is the Parks and Recreation star and his leading lady. Does Wendy like this match? When will they make it down the aisle? Stay tuned! 

The Wendy Williams Show airs weekdays. Check your local listings online.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

