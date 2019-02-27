Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth & More Are Starring in the 90210 Revival Series: See the OG Cast Then and Now

Calling all '90s teens, this TV news is for you!

If you clutched your $6 pearls and called your bestie the second you found out Donna Martin caught her mother having an affair, then you'll be happy to know that the Beverly Hills, 90210 drama is coming back.

Fox is reviving the soap opera with a new limited series. It might have a new name—90210—but the scandal and insatiable romances should still be the same.

Come summer, old fans and new can tune into the new show. Best of all? Most of the original cast from the '90s series are returning.

Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris and Brian Austin Green are set to star in a six-episode event series.

Two main actors from the original series have yet to join the lineup, Luke Perry and Shannen Doherty. Perry is currently starring in The CW's Riverdale, however, Entertainment Weekly reports, "the door is open," so the two could still star in the revival series.