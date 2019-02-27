You Won't Believe How Much Money Property Brothers' Drew and Jonathan Scott Made Last Year

Feb. 27, 2019

Property Brothers, Drew Scott, Jonathan Scott

Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott went from flipping houses to building an empire.

The identical twins and co-hosts of Property Brothers open up about their success in their cover story for the March edition of Entrepreneur. With the help of their multiple television projects and their production company, Scott Brothers Entertainment, as well as their Scott Living housewares brand, the HGTV stars have created an immensely successful business empire. So successful, in fact, that their company cleared "a half-billion dollars in sales in 2018," according to Entrepreneur.

The Scotts credit their partnership for the success of their businesses, turning to each other to help make decisions.

HGTV's Drew Scott Hints He and Wife Linda Phan Will Be "Having Kids Soon"

"Sometimes you're running toward your target so hard that you don't stop to reassess," Jonathan tells the outlet.

But, with all of their business ventures, how do they find the time to manage everything?

"Between shots, we're always on email," Jonathan explains. "Our team knows that we divide and conquer; if Drew has responded [to an email], I don't."

"There is never one defined right or wrong brother," Drew tells Entrepreneur. "We each have our individual truths. But together we're the better truth."

To read more from the Scott brothers' interview, head on over to Entrepreneur.

