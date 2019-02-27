Haley Struggles to Master Baby Basics in Modern Family Directed By Julie Bowen

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Feb. 27, 2019 1:54 PM
Modern Family's Julie Bowen has a new gig: Director. Bowen, who has won two Emmys for playing Claire Dunphy on Modern Family, stepped behind the camera for the first time for the Wednesday, Feb. 27 episode, "Red Alert."
In the episode, which E! News has an exclusive sneak peek of above, Haley (Sarah Hyland) struggles with getting ready for her babies, Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons) gets her period and Phil (Ty Burrell) struggles with filming a commercial.
The clip above features Haley struggling to master how to properly burp a baby—something Dylan (Reid Ewing) has no trouble with.
Below, get a sneak peek of Bowen in action behind the scenes while working on the scenes featuring Phil's commercial.
ABC
Julie Bowen and co-creator Steven Levitan on set of "Red Alert."
ABC
Julie Bowen won two Emmys for acting on Modern Family.
ABC
Julie Bowen behind the scenes.
ABC
The struggle is real.
ABC
Phil struggles with a drone during the commercial shoot.
ABC
Luke (Nolan Gould) helps out his dad with a commercial shoot.
ABC
This is Bowen's first time as director on Modern Family.
ABC
Julie Bowen and costar Ty Burrell.
Modern Family will return for its 11th and final season on ABC during the 2019-2020 TV season. New episodes air Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on ABC.
