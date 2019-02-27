EXCLUSIVE!

Haley Struggles to Master Baby Basics in Modern Family Directed By Julie Bowen

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Feb. 27, 2019 1:54 PM

Modern Family's Julie Bowen has a new gig: Director. Bowen, who has won two Emmys for playing Claire Dunphy on Modern Family, stepped behind the camera for the first time for the Wednesday, Feb. 27 episode, "Red Alert."

In the episode, which E! News has an exclusive sneak peek of above, Haley (Sarah Hyland) struggles with getting ready for her babies, Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons) gets her period and Phil (Ty Burrell) struggles with filming a commercial.

The clip above features Haley struggling to master how to properly burp a baby—something Dylan (Reid Ewing) has no trouble with.

Photos

This Is Why Your Favorite TV Shows Are Ending

Below, get a sneak peek of Bowen in action behind the scenes while working on the scenes featuring Phil's commercial.

Modern Family

ABC

On Set

Julie Bowen and co-creator Steven Levitan on set of "Red Alert."

Modern Family

ABC

The Director

Julie Bowen won two Emmys for acting on Modern Family.

Modern Family

ABC

The Director on Set

Julie Bowen behind the scenes.

Modern Family

ABC

Smoosh

The struggle is real.

Modern Family

ABC

Drone Problems

Phil struggles with a drone during the commercial shoot.

Modern Family

ABC

Father & Son

Luke (Nolan Gould) helps out his dad with a commercial shoot.

Modern Family

ABC

Cecil B. Bowen

This is Bowen's first time as director on Modern Family.

Modern Family

ABC

All Smiles

Julie Bowen and costar Ty Burrell.

Modern Family will return for its 11th and final season on ABC during the 2019-2020 TV season. New episodes air Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on ABC.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

