Teresa Giudice Tackles Affair Allusions, Joe Giudice Deportation on The Real Housewives of New Jersey Reunion

Teresa Giudice had some explaining to do. During part two of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion, host Andy Cohen looked back at Teresa's fitness journey and life without husband Joe Giudice during the recent season nine—and tackled the headlines about canoodling with a mystery man.

"What else is new? I took tons of pictures with tons of fans. I was hugging a lot of people…a lot of people were touching me. It was New Year's Eve, hello?! One girl wanted to make out with me. I just said, ‘Not right now, later,'" she said.

In regard to whether or not she wasn't wearing her wedding ring over New Year's Eve, Teresa said, "Who cares? Who cares if I wore my rings and don't? Joe never wore rings."