Is Jude Law Engaged? Girlfriend Phillipa Coan Sparks Rumors With Diamond Ring

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Feb. 27, 2019 12:58 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jude Law, Phillipa Coan

James Devaney/GC Images

Will Jude Law be off the market soon?

The 46-year-old British actor's girlfriend of more than three years, Phillipa Coan, was recently photographed wearing a huge diamond ring.

Law and Coan, a 32-year-old business psychologist and environmental behavior change consultant, have not commented publicly. The Sun reported that they are engaged and are planning to have a wedding in France in May.

"The wedding itself will be a good old fashioned knees up with plenty of booze and dancing," the newspaper quoted a source as saying. "All his old pals are going from when he was growing up in London and just starting out in his career. 'Jude and Phillipa have been going out together for years and get on really well, so this is the next natural step. Jude is busy working on various projects but they always make time to meet up either in London or on location."

Law and Coan first stepped out together as a couple in May 2015, at the Hay Festival.

This will mark the second marriage for Law. The actor was engaged to Alfie co-star Sienna Miller between 2004 and 2006, and was married to actress Sadie Frost between 1997 and 2003. The two share two sons, Rafferty, 22, and Rudy, 16, and daughter Iris, 18. The Sun reported that Rafferty will serve as his dad's best man.

Photos

Celeb Wedding Dresses

Law also has a 9-year-old daughter, Sophia, with ex-girlfriend and American model Samantha Burke, and an almost 4-year-old daughter, Ada, with ex-girlfriend Catherine Harding.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Jude Law , Engagements , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Tori Spelling, Beverly Hills, 90210, Then and Now

Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth & More Are Starring in the 90210 Revival Series: See the OG Cast Then and Now

Pippa Middleton, British Heart Foundation Beating Hearts Ball

Pippa Middleton Makes First Official Appearance Since Giving Birth

Sully, President George H. W. Bush Casket

George H.W. Bush's Service Dog Sully Begins New Role at Military Hospital 3 Months After President's Death

Property Brothers, Drew Scott, Jonathan Scott

You Won't Believe How Much Money Property Brothers' Drew and Jonathan Scott Made Last Year

Modern Family

Haley Struggles to Master Baby Basics in Modern Family Directed By Julie Bowen

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Ireland

Royal Bartender! Kate Middleton Pours a Pint of Beer in Ireland

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Denies She's Exploiting the LGBTQ Community By Performing at Manchester Pride

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.