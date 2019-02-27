EXCLUSIVE!

You Have to See Nicki Minaj's $450,000 Rolls-Royce

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Feb. 27, 2019

Nicki Minaj is the proud owner of a new Rolls-Royce, worth an estimated $450,000.

The "Good Form" rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of her new ride, asking her fans for advice on the car. Bob Ndoye of Universal Foreign tells E! News that Minaj has purchased a fully loaded 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan. The vehicle's base price is $380,000 but the 36-year-old star splashed out some additional cash to customize her new Rolls.

Minaj's new car is black with red interior. Some of the customization include a black mink rug that costs between $2,000-$3,000, a refrigerator in the back that holds up to two bottles of champagne for $5,000-$7,000, and Minaj is also adding on ceiling stars that cost $20,000.

Nicki Minaj's Style Evolution

The Rolls is currently in Long Island where Ndoye is working on customizing a Lamborghini for Minaj as well. He will ship them to her once everything is done.

"Nicki is a great person. She is easy to work with," Ndoye tells E! News. "As long as you please her and make her happy everything is good. She's a genius. She's a great woman."

—Reporting by Holly Passalaqua

