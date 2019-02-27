Pretty Much the Entire Cast of Buffy the Vampire Slayer Reunited and It Was So Cute

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Feb. 27, 2019 11:28 AM

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

The Scooby gang got back together again. Pretty much the entire cast of Buffy the Vampire Slayer (and some favorites from Angel) reunited at a Wizard World convention and posted all the pics to prove it.

Alyson Hannigan, Charisma Carpenter, James Marsters, Amber Benson, Nicholas Brendon, Clare Kramer, Julie Benz, Iyari Limon, Alexis Denisof, James Leary and Amy Acker all gathered for a weekend of comic book convention fun.

Significant missing Buffyverse faces included Sarah Michelle Gellar, David Boreanaz, Anthony Stewart Head, Michelle Trachtenberg, Eliza Dushku and Emma Caulfield. Series creator Joss Whedon weighed in on the big reunion on Twitter.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer ran for seven seasons—Angel for five—and followed the adventures of Buffy Summers (Gellar) and her friends as they battled the forces of evil. Fox announced plans for a remake/reboot of the show with Whedon involved alongside Monica Owusu-Breen, which set off a firestorm amongst the fans. Gellar spoke out about the project following the announcement and backlash.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

"At the end of the day, it's all about great storytelling," Gellar told People. "If a story lives on, then I think it should be told in any incarnation it can be told in."

See more cast reunions in the gallery above.

