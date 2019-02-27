Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton Reveals What It's Like to Work With Girlfriend Natalia Dyer

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Feb. 27, 2019 11:13 AM

Charlie Heaton enjoys extra moral support by getting to work with his real-life partner, Natalia Dyer, on Stranger Things.

The 25-year-old British actor and 22-year-old American actress, who play teen couple Jonathan Byers and Nancy Wheeler on the Netflix series, made their first red carpet appearance together as a couple at the Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London in December 2017, after sparking romance rumors for more than a year. In an interview with V Man magazine, published on Wednesday, Heaton opens up about working together with his girlfriend on Stranger Things.

When asked if it makes it easier to have Dyer with him on set, he replied, "Yeah, because there are times when you do get stressed. So to go home with someone you work with, and say, 'I think they hate me...' They'll say, 'No they don't.'"

"You can break the walls down with your partner," he continued. "Because we work in the same industry and have had similar trajectories, we've gone through it together. Sharing that does bring you closer. They understand something that maybe no one else would. You go into high-pressure situations together but you can share those insecurities or whatever they are. The great, happy times, too...Really f--king sweet!"

Over the years, Heaton and Dyer have been seen together at several celebrity and fashion events, including award shows, and occasionally pay tribute to one another on social media.

Stranger Things season 3 premieres on Netflix on July 4.

