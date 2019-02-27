90210 Revival Series—With a Twist—Coming to Fox Summer 2019

Fox is returning to Beverly Hills with 90210, the Beverly Hills, 90210 "revival" of sorts. The six-episode 90210 event series will air summer of 2019.

Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling are all part of the reunion. The original Beverly Hills, 90120 aired for 10 seasons between 1990-2000 on Fox. A sequel series, 90210, was ran for five seasons on The CW between 2009-2013.

According to Fox, the new 90210 comes with "a big twist": The cast will play "heightened versions of themselves in a brand-new serialized drama—with a healthy dose of irreverence—that is inspired by their real lives and relationships."