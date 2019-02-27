Jack Black Recreating Chris Hemsworth's Intense Workout Is Pure Internet Gold

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival
Leave it to Jack Black to instantly make your day.
It seems the famous funny man took notice of Chris Hemsworth's recent Instagram post, in which the Thor star chronicled his intense floor workout with weights.
Fortunately, Black decided to give the routine a try—and film it for our viewing pleasure. Save for lighter weights, the actor replicated the entire workout nearly identically, down to the finale kick—albeit on a medicine ball instead of a boxing bag.
"That's how we do it," he said into the camera at the end.
To make matters even more hilarious, Hemsworth clearly caught wind of Black's recreation because he shared it on his own Instagram account.
"The student has become the master," the action star wrote.
He also commented on Black's post, writing, "Haha you legend."
Black's entertaining version of the workout has amassed more than a million views and plenty of commentary from fellow stars.
"Wow, @jackblack you're a beast!!! You make @chrishemsworth look like he's picking daisies," Johnny Knoxvillejoked.
Perhaps the most relatable comment came from Shar Jackson.
As she wrote, "I swear @jackblack gives me life!!!!!!!!!"