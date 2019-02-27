How Idris Elba Got to DJ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding

Idris Elba scored the ultimate DJ gig last year; he played at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in May.

How? By royal request.

"Harry and I, we've hung out a couple of times through his dad, his dad's charity The Prince's Trust helped me out as a young actor. So I do a lot of work with them, Harry and Prince William a few times," the 46-year-old Luther actor and People's Sexiest Man Alive of 2018 said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday. "And Harry came to a couple of parties that I DJed, and he was like, 'Hey man, what are you doing on the date?' And I was like, 'Nothing.' He goes, 'Hmm, would you DJ at my wedding?' I was like, 'Is this a joke? Are you joking?' And he's like, serious."

"It was great," he said.

Elba will also showcase his DJing skills at Coachella 2019 in April.

"I play house, been DJing my whole life," the actor told E! News' Ryan Seacrest at the 2019 Golden Globes last month. "I'm gonna rock Coachella, I can't wait."

"It's a lifetime ambition to play Coachella, for any DJ, for artist," he added. "So I'm going in."

