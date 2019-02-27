Cardi B Rocks New Rainbow Hairstyle: See Her Most Over-the-Top Looks

Why settle for one hair color?

Cardi B showcased a high-volume rainbow hairstyle on her Instagram Story on Tuesday night. She wore matching red and yellow eyeshadow. She paired the look with super long, two-toned pink jeweled nails. Why? Why not? It's Cardi B and she can wear whatever she wants, okurrrr?

The rap queen has sported rainbow hair before; In December, she sported a rainbow wig during an appearance at the E11EVEN MIAMI club during Art Basel 2018. She also wore a long, pastel rainbow wig to a Super Bowl 2019 party.

Cardi is known for her colorful, often over-the-top hairstyles and outfits and often matches her hair, makeup and clothes. At the 2019 Grammys, she certainly made a splash on the red carpet, with many fans comparing her to a daughter of Triton from The Little Mermaid.