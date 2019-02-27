The 100 Star Bob Morley Addresses "Fat Shame" on Social Media, Opens Up About Depression

The 100's Bob Morley has a message for those who are criticizing his image and took to Twitter for the first time in more than a month to share it.

"'Fat shame' me all you want, knee surgery, not being able to walk and depression that ensues doesn't come close to your opinions," Morley tweeted. "Love and respect, be kind, be well."

Morley appeared at a convention in Paris on February 23 and 24. In some photos from the event, as well as behind-the-scenes photos from The 100 set, Morley can be seen using a cane.