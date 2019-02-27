What's Going on With The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and a Dog Named Lucy?

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Feb. 27, 2019 6:30 AM

Cast, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 9

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

As her new tagline indicated, it seems Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave has had enough. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to her blog to discuss the ongoing issues between the ladies, namely Dorit Kemsley and Lisa Vanderpump, and a dog named Lucy.

In her blog, Teddi discussed the turn of events that dragged her into the feud regarding pup Lucy while the ladies were on vacation in Baha Mar.

"By the time we hit dinner, I knew that Dorit needed to know everything that was happening and being said about the dog situation. Lisa Vanderpump and Dorit are supposed to be best friends. Why is she not telling her the full story? But it's when LVP tries to spin it on me that I knew exactly what was happening, and I wasn't able to let it be. I end up leaving before saying something I would regret," Teddi wrote.

However, if she had stayed at the table, Teddi said she would've pointed out that LVP is indeed in communication with John Blizzard, the man who told her about Dorit's dog.

"If LVP was so intent on protecting Dorit, why is she not the least bit upset that John Blizzard, her employee, at a business she treasures, gave me the information, knowing Dorit and I were not in a good place at the time? Oh right, again, because she told him to tell me," Teddi wrote. "If LVP wanted to protect Dorit, and she knew I knew (this is all very Friends' ‘The One Where Everybody Finds Out') and was coming to film at Vanderpump Dogs, why did she not bother to call or text me telling me to absolutely not bring up Lucy? Why not, once I got there, did she not pull me aside and tell me to absolutely not mention it?"

Teddi also wondered why LVP allowed Lucy to be in the scenes while filming at Vanderpump Dogs and said the whole situation was manufactured by LVP "to get this Lucy story out there without looking like she wanted it out there."

"As you see in the trailer for next week, I am not clean in this mess, and it starts to be revealed. I say some crappy and shady things to John Blizzard after he tells me a dramatic story that LVP wanted me to hear at a time when Dorit and I had high tensions. But it all begins with Lisa Vanderpump, and I'm realizing she's using me as the fall gal," Teddi said. "But that's not a hit I'm going to take."

Dorit stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to further discuss Doggate.

"To set the record straight, Lucy went from our loving home to another loving home," Dorit told host Andy Cohen. After the second home gave Lucy up to a non-kill shelter, the shelter got in touch with Vanderpump Dogs, Dorit said. And she told LVP "immediately" what had happened.

"So, Lisa always knew that Lucy went to another home. Always. Immediately," Dorit said.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

