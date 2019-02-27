Kate Middleton Shows Her Sporty Side During Belfast Visit With Prince William

Kate Middleton and Prince William kicked off their two-day trip to Northern Ireland on Wednesday.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Belfast in a red Carolina Herrera coat dress and accessorized her look with black boots and gold earrings. If the royal's ensemble looks familiar, it's because she's worn the look before. As royal admirers will recall, the mother of three wore the coat dress during her 2016 visit to Canada, as well as during a 2017 visit to France for the RBS Six Nations match.

William also looked dapper in a blue button-up shirt and dark sports coat

The couple certainly had a packed itinerary. They started their day with a trip to the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, home of the Irish Football Association.