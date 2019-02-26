Jennifer Esposito Sounds Off on the Bradley Cooper "Ha" Comments

Jennifer Esposito is clarifying what she meant when she commented "Ha" on David Spade's Instagram from the night of the 2019 Oscars.

To backtrack, Spade posted a photo of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper performing their Oscar-winning song "Shallow" that involved the same type of chemistry they shared in the film A Star Is Born. Spade captioned the photo, "Is there any chance these 2 aren't f--king?"

Since then, her comment has been the "Ha" heard round the world and her brief marriage to Cooper has sparked some Google searches and in-depth analysis to some remarks she made in her 2011 memoir, Jennifer's Way. Now, the former Blue Bloods star is coming forward to tell the world loud and clear exactly what she meant when she said "Ha."

She began the 3 minute and 40 second video by explaining the attitude of her "Ha," which had the tone of an impromptu and lighthearted laugh, not something villainous or contemptuous.

"It was towards David Spade's very outward statement about something about an ex, and I literally laughed at him because he was so bold in what he was saying and I thought it was funny," she explained. "I'm allowed to think something is funny."