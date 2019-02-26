Married at First Sight's Danielle and Bobby Welcome Baby Girl

Courtesy of Kinetic Content
And baby makes three!
Married at First Sight stars Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd are happy to announce the arrival of their daughter, Olivia Nicole Dodd. A rep for the couple tells E! News their little girl was born "just in time to celebrate her daddy's birthday."
"The happy parents are absolutely in bliss and have enjoyed time at home with their daughter," the rep shares. "Bobby is having the best birthday ever!"
Their bundle of joy weighs in at a healthy 6 lbs., 2 oz., and measures 19 inches long.
The new parents announced they were expecting their first child in October, just a week after fans saw the pair commit to their marriage on Decision Day, when Bobby said, "I 100 percent see babies in my future."
Olivia's arrival comes after a whirlwind 2018. The parents met and married in 2018 on season seven of the Lifetime show and are currently living their happily ever after.
To see how the rest of the Married at First Sight stars are faring, check out the gallery below!
FYI
Jason Carrion & Cortney Hendrix
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Married
A+E Networks
Doug Hehner & Jamie Otis
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Married and Proud Parents
A+E Networks
Monet Bell & Vaughn Copland
Finale Status: Separated
Current Status: Divorced
A+E Networks
Jaclyn Methuen & Ryan Ranellone
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorced
A+E Networks
Davina Kullar & Sean Varricchio
Finale Status: Separated
Current Status: Divorced
A+E Networks
Ryan De Nino & Jessica Castro
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorced after Jessica filed a restraining order
Zach Dilgard/A+E Networks
Ashley Doherty & David Norton
Finale Status: Separated
Current Status: Divorced
Zach Dilgard/A+E Networks
Samantha Role & Neil Bowlus
Finale Status: Separated
Current Status: Divorced
A+E Networks
Vanessa Nelson & Tres Russell
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorced
Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Lillian Vilchez & Tom Wilson
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorced after 14 months of marriage
Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Heather Seidel & Derek Schwartz
Finale Status: Separated
Current Status: Divorced
Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Sonia Granados & Nick Pendergrast
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorced; Nick now father of twins with girlfriend Heather Yerrid
Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Cody Knapek & Danielle DeGroot
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorced
Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Sheila Downs & Nate Duhon
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorced
Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Ashley Petta & Anthony D'Amico
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Together and proud parents to a baby girl
Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby
Molly Duff & Jonathan Francetic
Finale Status: Not Together
Current Status: Divorcing
Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby
Jaclyn Schwartzberg & Ryan Buckley
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorcing after 10 months of marriage
Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby
Shawniece Jackson & Jephte Pierre
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Married and proud parents to a baby girl
Lifetime/Kinetic Content
Mia Bally & Tristan Thompson
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorcing
Lifetime/Kinetic Content
Danielle Bergman & Bobby Dodd
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Married and recently welcomed a baby girl
Lifetime/Kinetic Content
Amber Martorana & Dave Flaherty
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorcing
Terrance Harrison
Keith Dewar & Kristine Killingsworth
Finale Status: TBD
Current Status: Married
Terrance Harrison
Jasmine McGriff & Will Guess
Finale Status: TBD
Current Status: Married
Terrance Harrison
AJ Vollmoeller & Stephanie Sersen
Finale Status: TBD
Current Status: Married
Terrance Harrison
Kate Sisk & Luke Cuccurullo
Finale Status: TBD
Current Status: Married
Congratulations to Danielle and Bobby on their bundle of joy!
Married at First Sight, which is produced by Kinetic Content, airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Lifetime.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM