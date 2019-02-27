"S--t Happens!" Howie Mandel Tells Tyler Henry a LOL-Worthy Poop Story About His Father's Funeral

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Feb. 27, 2019 8:00 AM
Howie Mandel experienced some unexpected laughs at his father's funeral.
In this clip from Thursday's all-new Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, the Deal or No Deal host reveals the moments of levity he faced while saying goodbye to his late father. This admission comes about after medium Tyler Henry notes a spirit claims a service "didn't go the way it was kind of planned."
The clairvoyant's words almost immediately resonate with Mandel as he recalls a couple instances which occurred while his family sat shiva.
"The first guy comes in and he goes, 'Are you the son?' And I said, 'Yes!'" the veteran TV personality notes. "He goes, 'I just want to tell you, I was a friend of your father's and he was a wonderful man.'"
However, when the stranger began to detail his dad's supposed singing career, Howie realized the man was at the wrong funeral.
"That was kind of funny, but it was in the midst of the saddest day," Howie adds.
Shockingly, this wasn't the only crazy thing to occur during the shiva. Per the 63-year-old comedian, another mourner ran out of the funeral right in the middle of a conversation.
"As he runs out, I think that he drops a candy or something…and he just kept running," Mandel explains to Tyler. "And so I picked up the candy to try to get him, but he had gone."
To make matters worse, the item dropped "wasn't a candy," rather it was human feces.
"He had a stomach disorder," Howie further shares. "It was poop. And my mom screamed and we're screaming and she took me into the bathroom and she scalds my hand."
Since Howie has obsessive compulsive disorder, this moment was practically a nightmare for him. Regardless, Howie is able to see the funny in all the chaos.
"The worst day of my life—it was laugh after laugh after ridiculous laugh," the America's Got Talent judge concludes. "These are not stories that I have shared publicly."
Ironically, Howie's dad used to always say, "s--t happens."
Hear Howie's crazy story for yourself in the clip above!
Watch a brand new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Tuesday at 9 p.m. on E!
