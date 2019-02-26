Why Fans Think Taylor Swift and Katy Perry Are Collaborating

Are Taylor Swift and Katy Perry teaming up for a new song?!

Ever since T.Swift first hinted at her "next chapter," fans of the 29-year-old singer have been sharing theories about a possible seventh album. In recent days, Swift has increased her social media activity, with many Swifties believing her posts are clues about her new music.

On Sunday afternoon, Swift shared a filtered photo of the Los Angeles skyline, captioning the post with seven palm tree emojis. Seven palm trees for her seventh album, perhaps? Many fans believe that Swift has previously hinted at the palm trees theme, once at Coachella in 2016 and again in her reputation magazine cover, on which she dons a jacket with palm trees on it.