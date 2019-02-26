The Fosters' Sherri Saum Arrives in Roswell, New Mexico With Secrets to Share

Mama's home!

Sherri Saum arrives on Roswell, New Mexico next week, and surprise surprise, she's got some secrets to uncover. Saum, who's best known as Lena Adams Foster on The Fosters (and currently, on occasion, Good Trouble) makes her debut on the CW series right in the middle of Liz's continued exploration of what actually happened to her sister Rosa ten years ago.

Tonight's episode flashes back to 2008 to get the backstory, but next week, revelations will be had.

"After uncovering a devastating secret about Rosa's death, Liz (Jeanine Mason) takes matters into her own hands to protect herself and those around her. However, her plans are sidelined after a day with Mimi (Sherri Saum), Maria (Heather Hemmens) and Alex (Tyler Blackburn) leads to a new revelation about Rosa. Elsewhere, Max (Nathan Dean Parsons) takes aim at Wyatt (Dylan McTee), while Cameron (Riley Voelkel) decides whether she's going to help Sergeant Manes," reads the episode description.