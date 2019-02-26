The Voice Season 16: Meet the Contestants Battling for the Top Spot

The Voice is back for another fierce season of vocal battles. Joining mainstays Adam Levine and Blake Shelton are Kelly Clarkson and for the first time in the big, red chair: John Legend.

The four coaches kicked off season 16 on Monday, Feb. 25 with the blind auditions and wasted no time getting down to business, employing a number of blocks to get their desired contestant.

Below, see how the blind auditions ended up and meet the contestants getting ready to sing their hearts out.