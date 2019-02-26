Princess Beatrice Gives Empowering Speech About Challenging Gender Norms in the Workplace

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Feb. 26, 2019 12:40 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Princess Beatrice

Miquel Benitez/Getty Images

Princess Beatrice is speaking out. 

The 30-year-old Princess of York made an appearance at the GSMA Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Tuesday, where she delivered an empowering speech at the Women2Tech keynote and diversity panel, "Scaling Your Business for Success."

There, the now-Vice President of Partnerships and Strategy at Afiniti, a data and software company, reflected on facing gender norms in the workplace and how she challenged them as a woman in the technology industry. 

"It was not until I entered the workplace did my understandings of the role of women play in businesses suddenly dawn on me," she began. "Slowly the gender norms started to make themselves known, and in doing so, created an uncomfortable environment for my passionate, problem-solving determination."

Photos

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice’s Best Sisterly Style Moments

As the royal continued, "This started to make me think how working for a technology company, I could begin to make a difference in challenging gender norms especially when it comes to technology, an area that has a reputation for being a boys' club."

Princess Beatrice

Robert Marquardt/Getty Images

The star noted, "Empowering women is essential in creating jobs growth and innovation." 

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York's firstborn daughter graduated from University of London, Goldsmiths College with a degree in History and History of Ideads before becoming a research analyst at a private wealth firm.

From there, she went on to work in business development at Sony as well as at a private equity firm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Princess Beatrice , Royals , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Roswell, New Mexico

The Fosters' Sherri Saum Arrives in Roswell, New Mexico With Secrets to Share

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Morocco

Prince Harry's Latest Dad Joke Has Meghan Markle Laughing Out Loud

Kacey Musgraves, Oscars 2019

Watch Kacey Musgraves Pay Tribute to Selena Quintanilla With ''Coma La Flor'' Cover

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Um, Tristan Thompson Just Liked Khloe Kardashian's Sexy Photo

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary With New Wedding Photos

Jennifer Lawrence's First Public Appearance Since Engagement

Robin Thicke, April Love Geary

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary Welcome Baby No. 2

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.