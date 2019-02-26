Holly Madison Finalizes Divorce From Pasquale Rotella

Holly Madison has finalized her divorce from Pasquale Rotella.

E! News has confirmed that a decree of divorce was filed yesterday in Las Vegas. This news comes about six months after the 39-year-old former Playboy Playmate filed for divorce from her 44-year-old EDM promoter husband. Shortly after the news broke, Pasquale took to Instagram to confirm the split.

"It is with love in our hearts and a deep respect for one another that Holly and I have amicably made the decision to separate," he wrote. "First and foremost, we are forever partners and parents to two beautiful children, and are fully committed to raising them in an environment filled with love and positivity."