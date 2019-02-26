Aw! Watch Snooki's Kids Introduce Themselves to Her Baby Bump

Cuteness overload!

Snooki, who is currently expecting her third child with husband Jionni LaValle, has shared a super sweet video of her eldest kids Lorenzo, 6, and Giovanna, 4, introducing themselves to her baby bump. In the Jersey Shore star's Instagram post, Lorenzo can be heard talking to his future baby brother.

"Hi baby," Lorenzo says. "This is your big brother and big sister."

"We can't wait to meet you baby!" Snooki can be heard saying as Giovanna hugs her baby bump.

The reality star captioned the adorable social media post, "Mawma is feeling huge already! Be easy on me baby #nuggets #bigbrotherbigsissy."