Khloe Kardashian Thanks Fans for Support Amid Tristan Thompson Scandal

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Feb. 26, 2019 9:41 AM
Khloe Kardashian is sending love to her fans amid a very difficult time in her life.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a message with her social media followers on Tuesday, one week after news broke that the father of her child, Tristan Thompson, was allegedly involved in a cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods.
"Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you!" Khloe tweeted. "I've been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me. I love you! Thank you Thank you! I'll be back when I'm in the mood to chat with you all. Until then remember to be kind to one another."
Last week, E! News learned that the Good American co-founder had called it quits with her Cleveland Cavaliers beau. The split news came amid reports that Tristan had been spotted making out with Kylie Jenner's BFF at a house party, allegations which the basketball star called "FAKE NEWS."
As more details continued to surface about the scandal, a source told E! News, "The situation is devastating to the entire family. They all trusted Jordyn for many years and let her into every aspect of their personal lives."
The insider added that Kylie, who has been friends with Jordyn since their early teens, is "having a really hard time and is very torn."
Over the weekend, Khloe took to her Instagram Story to post about "f--ked up" people.
"We have to accept that some people are really f--ked up and it's not our job to heal them," one message read. "The most beautiful people we have known are those who have known defeat, known suffering, known struggle, known loss and have found their way out of the depths. These people have an appreciation, a sensitivity and an understanding of life that fills them with compassion, gentleness and a deep loving concern. Beautiful people do not just happen."
