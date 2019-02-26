What's Going on With Chip and Joanna Gaines' TV Network?

Have you missed new TV from Fixer Upper's Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines? Their long-awaited return to TV is nigh.

During an earnings call, Discovery CEO David Zaslav revealed new details about the Magnolia Network that's in the works. During the call, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Zaslav revealed the TV network will also feature a direct-to-consumer offering.

"We also have Chip and Joanna who are hard at work, and we have been down to Waco," Zaslav said. "We think that is a very unique opportunity to enhance a channel and grow a channel. No other media company in the last couple of years has been able to go on offense and grow as many channels, in fact most media companies haven't launched any new channels," he said.