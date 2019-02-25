Lindsay Lohan Finally Dances the LiLo on Beach Club

MTV
by Lauren Piester | Mon., Feb. 25, 2019 8:00 PM
MTV
We have witnessed history.
Lindsay Lohan finally graced us with her infamous LiLo dance, which we first saw in an Instagram video that went viral. The full dance just aired on Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, and it was something magical. A sight to behold. A legendary moment.
Lindsay had her staff of VIP ambassadors put on a gay pride party at the Beach House, and it was lit, though we struggled to pay attention to anything happening, due to the anticipation. So it was when Lindsay Lohan made her third outfit change and Brent arrived on stage in drag to DJ the party that we knew it was finally time.
Then, Brent did something we couldn't have expected: He played "Rumors!" Lindsay Lohan's song "Rumors!" The song we know all the lyrics to without remembering learning them! We're sick of rumors starting!! We're sick of being followed!!
Unfortunately, Lindsay did not dance to her song "Rumors," and as we know from the original Instagram video, she was actually dancing to some generic club tunes, but on the show, she was dancing to Janelle Monae's "Make Me Feel," which actually went better with the dance.
You still couldn't pay us to publicly "Do the LiLo" and the fact that the moment went viral was added into the episode did cheapen the moment just a tad, but we're still here for Lindsay Lohan loosening up on the dance floor in Mykonos, tossing her hair around like she just don't care.
As Panos said, "This is going to be, like, one of my memories."
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on MTV.
