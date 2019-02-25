John Legend's Best Moments on The Voice Premiere

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Mon., Feb. 25, 2019 7:39 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
John Legend, The Voice

NBC

Voice coach John Legend, where have you been all our lives? 

This season 15 Voice panel is a very good Voice panel, at least if the very first episode of the blind auditions is any indication. Legend joined Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and Adam Levine for this season, and right out of the gate, he was a delight. In honor of the show's new addition, let's talk about all the moments he killed it in the premiere. 

When Blake Blocked Him 

Legend didn't even get a chance to fight for the first contestant, because Blake blocked him immediately. "Who blocked me? They don't want us to be together. They're haters. How am I the first person blocked?" 

Photos

The Voice's Most Memorable Contestants

He's Lived in New York

"I lived in New York for 15 years if we're bonding based on locations," Legend offered after a contestant had a moment with Kelly over being from Texas. It worked (especially after he told her she had magic), and John won the first four-chair turn of the season. Later, he won also won the second! 

The Audience Loves Him 

"We love you John," some girls shouted from the audience. "I love you more, bro," a man then shouted. John blew them all a kiss. 

The Voice, John Legend

NBC

John Takes His Time 

Kelly tried desperately to convince a contestant she should choose her because she turned around immediately, while John waited a bit, but John was ready. 

"I like to take my time," he said smoothly. "I proposed to my wife after five years of dating, but that doesn't make us any less in love, and that doesn't make our marriage any less beautiful and perfect, so I take my time to decide, but when I decide, I do it because you are special."

The contestant still picked Kelly, but we'd totally marry John. 

John's In Shock

John turned around at the end of a performance of TLC's "No Scrubs" and was quite surprised. 

"She's white!" he observed before gleefully joining in on making fun of Blake still tweeting from a computer as opposed to a phone. (The white rapper ended up choosing Blake with a "I'm probably going to regret this.") 

Blocked Again

"As you can see, I've been denied the opportunity. We could have made beautiful music together," he told a contestant. "I've already been blocked twice!" 

Honestly, the other coaches are not wrong...

Later he sang "Just keep blockin', and blockin',' and blockin'" to the tune of Ariana Grande's "Breathin'" and we smell a single, a collab, or at least a youtube remix, please! 

The Voice continues tomorrow at 8 p.m. on NBC. 

E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Voice , John Legend , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club

Lindsay Lohan Finally Dances the LiLo on Beach Club

The Bachelor, Colton Underwood

The Most Reasonable Parent Quotes From The Bachelor's Hometown Dates

Grey's Anatomy

When Will Grey's Anatomy End? Everything the Cast and Producers Have Said

Ellen Pompeo Will Never Say Never to More "Grey's Anatomy"

The Enemy Within, NBC

The Enemy Within Is the "Spy Thriller Enemy What?! No! Stop!" Show You've Been Craving

Ellen Pompeo Thinks Meredith Chooses Andrew DeLuca

"The Enemy Within" Stars Describe Show in 3 Words

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.